Rauf, Naseem doubtful for remaining games; Dahani, Zaman in as back-ups

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah’s participation in the remainder of the Asia Cup has been rendered doubtful after the duo picked up injuries during the Super 4 match against India.

“Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups. The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India,” read a statement from the Pakistan team. This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month,” the management said.

