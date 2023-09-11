India vs Pakistan: Why has Haris Rauf not taken the field on reserve day?

India vs Pakistan: The play was halted for almost four hours on the original scheduled day on Sunday as the rain kept on coming back

Haris Rauf was ruled out of the highly-anticipated Super Four game on Monday`s reserve day The star pacer is believed to have picked up a suspected side strain The match resumed at 4.40 pm IST after rain delayed the start of the reserve day

Pakistan were dealt a huge blow to its lethal pace attack, after star bowler Haris Rauf was ruled out of the highly-anticipated Super Four clash on Monday's reserve day after picking up a suspected side strain. However, the extent of Rauf's injury is not clear.

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement.

"He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team's medical panel," the statement further read.

"He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup around the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get-go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs," Pakistan Bowling Coach Morne Morkel said during the match.

The openers for India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, scored half-centuries and put up 121 runs in a quick start to their innings on Sunday. Despite bowling five wicketless overs and giving up 27 runs, Rauf gave the batting some semblance of control. India had 147 on the board for the cost of two wickets but Pakistan battled back to eliminate both and control the run pace.

The play was halted for almost four hours on the original scheduled day on Sunday as the rain kept on coming back. India will resume their innings today at 147/2, with Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the match resumed at 4.40 pm IST after rain delayed the start of the reserve day. Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs-a side contest.

(With agency inputs)