Reserve day to rescue!

India and Pakistan will meet for the third time on Monday, with the Men in Blue resuming on 147 for two, hoping to play a complete match

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup The clouds gathered and unloaded at 5:15 pm, halting India’s innings at 147 runs The addition of reserve day certainly boosts the likelihood of the match being completed

The fickle weather in Colombo allowed the embattled Men in Blue some respite in the morning on Sunday, with the sun breaking through stormy clouds during an uninterrupted practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, the clouds gathered and unloaded at 5:15 pm, halting India’s innings at 147 for two in 24.1 overs.