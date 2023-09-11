Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Reserve day to rescue

Reserve day to rescue!

Premium

Updated on: 11 September,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

India and Pakistan will meet for the third time on Monday, with the Men in Blue resuming on 147 for two, hoping to play a complete match

Reserve day to rescue!

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)


Key Highlights

  1. The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup
  2. The clouds gathered and unloaded at 5:15 pm, halting India’s innings at 147 runs
  3. The addition of reserve day certainly boosts the likelihood of the match being completed

The fickle weather in Colombo allowed the embattled Men in Blue some respite in the morning on Sunday, with the sun breaking through stormy clouds during an uninterrupted practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, the clouds gathered and unloaded at 5:15 pm, halting India’s innings at 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan International Sports News International Sports News Update sports sports news cricket news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK