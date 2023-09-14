Teams with most ICC Men's World Cup Titles

England won the World Cup in 2019 under Eoin Morgan's captaincy

With the ICC Men's World Cup just around the corner, all teams are geared up to make their World Cup campaign run successfully. The 2023 edition of the World Cup will be an interesting one, as many youngsters will get a chance to display their skills on an international level.

The ICC Men's World Cup was first started in 1975 in England and is held every four years. A total number of 10 teams get featured for the tournament. Here's a look at the teams registering the most World Cup titles till now.

Australia:

Australian Cricket Team is the five-time World Champions. In the year 1987, Australia won its first title under the captaincy of Allan Border. Australian batter, David Boon got the Man of the Match award. He scored 75 runs against England. Australia then won its second title in 1999 against Pakistan in the final. This time the man leading Australia was Steve Waugh. Australian magician Shane Warne was named Man of the Match for picking 4 wickets by leaking 33 runs. Ricky Ponting helped Australia to lift the World Cup in 2003. He played a captain's knock by scoring an unbeaten 140 runs in 121 balls against India. He was later awarded Man of the Match. Australia again lifted the 2007 World Cup under the captaincy of Ricky Ponting. Adam Gilchrist was the name for the Man of the Match. Australia lifted their fifth World Cup under the captaincy of Michael Clarke. In this match, James Faulkner got the Man of the Match award for picking 3 wickets for 36 runs.

India:

India has two World Cups in their names. First came under the captaincy of Kapil Dev and in this match, Mohinder Amarnath got Man of the Match award for his all-round performance. The second World Cup was won under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In this match, Dhoni was given the Man of the Match award, but he gave it to Yuvraj Singh for his contribution throughout the tournament.

West Indies:

The mighty West Indies registered their win for the first World Cup tournament held in 1975. The World Cup campaign for West Indies was led by Clive Lloyd. Clive Lloyd smashed 102 in just 85 balls against Australia. Accompanying him was Rohan Kanhai, whose innings ended scoring 55 off 105 balls. West Indies's captain Clive Lloyd was awarded with the Man of the Match award for the final. After winning the first title, West Indies didn't stop. They continued winning the next World Cup final against England. Even the second World Cup was won under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd. In this match, West Indies's monster batsman Vivian Richards was awarded Man of the Match for his unbeaten 138 runs off 157 deliveries.

Pakistan:

Pakistan won the World Cup in the year 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan. The Man of the Match was Wasim Akram for scoring 33 runs in 18 balls and picking 3 wickets for 49 runs. They even qualified for the 1999 final, but didn't win it.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka won World Cup in the year 1996 under Arjuna Ranatunga's captaincy and the Man of the Match was Aravinda de Silva for scoring 107 not out and picking 3 wickets for 42 runs.

England:

England won the World Cup in 2019 under Eoin Morgan's captaincy. Ben Stokes won the Man of the Match award. He scored 84 not out in 98 balls.