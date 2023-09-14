Breaking News
Losing Naseem, a big blow: Pak bowling coach

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Colombo
Naseem, who injured his right shoulder during the match against India, was ruled out of the tournament today, and Zaman Khan has been named as his replacement

Morne Morkel

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday said missing injured pacer Naseem Shah was a big blow, but hoped that another bowler will step into his shoes during a must-win Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.


Naseem, who injured his right shoulder during the match against India, was ruled out of the tournament today, and Zaman Khan has been named as his replacement.


Pakistan and Sri Lanka are tied on two points going into the virtual knockout match on Thursday, and the winner will face India in the final. “Obviously, it is a big blow [absence of Naseem]. It is unfortunate that he picked some little niggles. But what a fantastic opportunity for the guys you know coming in,” said Morkel.

