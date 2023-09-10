India vs Pakistan: Mohd Wasim, Naseem Shah meet Shoaib Akhtar for tips

Naseem and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim were spotted at the Shangri La hotel on Saturday evening. It is learnt they had come to meet ex-great Shoaib Akhtar for some tips before today’s clash with India

Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of India’s Jasprit Bumrah at Pallekele recently. Pic/AFP; Shoaib Akhtar; Mohammad Wasim

The world knows what Pakistan swing exponent Shaheen Shah Afridi can do to opposition teams. But his opening partner Naseem Shah can make an impression too. Take their last Asia Cup game against India in Kandy on September 2 for example.

While Afridi claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja while returning figures of 4-35, Naseem claimed 3-36 in 8.5 overs, although he sent back lesser batsmen like Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Naseem and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim were spotted at the Shangri La hotel on Saturday evening. It is learnt they had come to meet ex-great Shoaib Akhtar for some tips before today’s clash with India.

Both players were seen taking the 20-minute walk back to the Pakistan team hotel (Cinnamon Grand).

Shoaib is in Colombo for his media duties.