Rahul Dravid to continue coaching India after stunning World Cup performance

The BCCI on Wednesday extended the contract of Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid in order to maintain continuity following the senior side’s stupendous performance in the ODI World Cup where it won 10 games in a row before losing the final.

However, there was no mention of how long his new tenure would be in the press release issued by the BCCI. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid will have “full backing” of the board, moving forward in his endeavour to win the ICC Trophy, which is missing from the cabinet for the last decade.

“Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the head coach [Dravid] deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish. “The head coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level,” the BCCI secretary said in a statement.

“The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal,” Dravid said.

Dravid had replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20

World Cup in 2021, getting appointed for a two-year term which ended with the ODI World Cup. Along with the 50-year-old Dravid, his support staff comprising batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip have also got an extension. It is expected that his stint would be at least till the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June-July next year.

