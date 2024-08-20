Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to shatter the previous Olympic record of 90.57m

Arshad Nadeem (Pic: AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: How Pakistan Cricket Board contributed to Arshad Nadeem's Olympic glory

When Pakistan's national sports board was deciding who to finance among the seven athletes bound for Paris Olympics, only Arshad Nadeem and his coach were deemed good enough for funds.

Nadeem and his coach Salman Fayyaz Butt were the lucky ones to have their air tickets financed by PSB (Pakistan Sports Board).

The 27-year-old from Khanewal village in Punjab region repaid the faith with an Olympic record and country's first individual gold at the biggest sporting stage on the planet.

The 6'3" man sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to shatter the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and boss a field that also featured his good friend but fierce rival from across the border Neeraj Chopra.

The defending champion Indian had to be content with a silver medal this time despite a season's best performance of 89.45m. The 26-year-old is yet to cross the 90m mark in his career and that seems to be now playing on his mind in competitions.

While Chopra was among the most well looked after athletes in the field, Nadeem had seen a time when he didn't have funds to even buy a javelin for himself.

According to Pakistan daily 'The Nation', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided sponsorship that significantly supported his training and equipment needs.

"People have no idea how Arshad got to this place today. How his fellow villagers and relatives used to donate money so that he could travel to other cities for his training and events in his early days," his father Muhammad Ashraf told PTI after his qualification to the Olympics finals on Tuesday.

Pakistan sent a total of seven athletes to Paris and six of them failed to qualify for the finals of their respective events.

Right after Nadeem qualified for the finals for the second successive Olympics, there was celebration at his house where his parents, brothers, wife and two children and fellow villagers raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

(With agency inputs)