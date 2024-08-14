Pakistan rewards Oly gold medallist Arshad Nadeem Rs 30L

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz handed Nadeem the cash prize and the car keys when she visited Nadeem’s village in Mian Chunnu to meet him and his family

Arshad Nadeem. Pic/AFP

Olympic javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem was on Tuesday rewarded with 10 million rupees (approx R30 lakh) and a brand new car by the Punjab government for his historic gold medal-winning feat in Paris Games.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz handed Nadeem the cash prize and the car keys when she visited Nadeem’s village in Mian Chunnu to meet him and his family. “Arshad deserves everything he gets because he has brought so much joy and pride to the nation,” she said.

