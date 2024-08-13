Nawaz stated that he is very happy with Arshad Nadeem's success and fame. Being the first individual medallist from Pakistan makes it very respectable towards everyone, feels Nadeem's father-in-law. Coming from a rural area of Khandelwal in Punjab, Arshad Nadeem faced many struggles in training and travelling for competitions

Arshad Nadeem (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "...is considered very valuable and honourable": know what Arshad Nadeem's father-in-law decides to gift him x 00:00

In the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event. Following his victory, Nadeem is receiving gifts and cash awards, but his father-in-law decides to gift him a buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that buffalo is considered very valuable and honourable in Arshad Nadeem's village.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, the burly Pakistan athlete pushed back India's Neeraj Chopra and made a stunning effort of 92.97 metres to clinch the gold medal.

"Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz.

The father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India's journey from Day 1 to Day 15

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Coming from a rural area of Khandelwal in Punjab, Arshad Nadeem faced many struggles in training and travelling for competitions. Villagers and relatives used to collect money to send him abroad in his initial days.

Nawaz also said that when he decided to marry his daughter to Arshad Nadeem, he was a man of limited means but had the hunger to do well in sports for which he used to train in village fields.

"When we decided to marry our daughter to Nadeem six years back, at that time he used to do small jobs and run errands but was extremely passionate about his sport and constantly practised throwing the javelin at home and in the fields," said Nawaz.

Further Nawaz stated that he is very happy with Arshad Nadeem's success and fame. Being the first individual medallist from Pakistan makes it very respectable towards everyone, feels Nadeem's father-in-law.

"Whenever he comes to our house he never complains about anything and eats whatever is there at our home," he said.

"Two of his children have started going to the local primary school in the village while one son is still very young."

(With PTI Inputs)