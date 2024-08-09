Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Borders divide sports unite Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem set standards high

Borders divide, sports unite: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem set standards high!

Updated on: 09 August,2024 09:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Top

In the Paris Olympics 2024, javelin throw event, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal by pushing down India's reigning gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to break the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and clinched a gold medal

Borders divide, sports unite: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem set standards high!

India's Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (Pic: AFP/X/File Pic)

Listen to this article
Borders divide, sports unite: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem set standards high!
x
00:00

India and Pakistan, nations which share great sporting history witnessed their javelin stars sharing a glorious moment during the Paris Olympics 2024.


During the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event and India's superstar Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal. Post-match, the sports world witnessed heartening moments which showed the sportsmanship of the two nations embroiled in a political dispute.



Also Read: Different nations, same motherly emotions: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's mothers express same emotions on opposition's victory


During the post-match photo session, Chopra noticed Nadeem was missing his country's flag. The Indian star called on the Pakistani athlete to pose with him with the Indian tri-colour and he graciously accepted the offer. Taking to X:

In the Paris Olympics 2024, javelin throw event, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal by pushing down India's reigning gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to break the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and clinched a gold medal. On the other hand, the Indian star managed to register 89.45m in his second attempt following which he clinched a silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most decorated Indian athletes as he has won gold medals at every tournament such as the Olympics, World Championships, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

With Arshad Nadeem's victory, this is Pakistan's first individual gold at a Summer Games. With this gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, Nadeem has already achieved a lot by getting the Pakistani people to closely follow his feats instead of cricket. The star Pakistan athlete also shattered the previous Olympic record of 90.57m with his iconic effort at the Paris Olympics 2024.

So far, India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 has gone up to five with four bronze medals and one silver medal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 india Neeraj Chopra pakistan sports news Indian Sports News International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK