In the Paris Olympics 2024, javelin throw event, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal by pushing down India's reigning gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to break the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and clinched a gold medal

India's Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (Pic: AFP/X/File Pic)

Listen to this article Borders divide, sports unite: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem set standards high! x 00:00

India and Pakistan, nations which share great sporting history witnessed their javelin stars sharing a glorious moment during the Paris Olympics 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event and India's superstar Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal. Post-match, the sports world witnessed heartening moments which showed the sportsmanship of the two nations embroiled in a political dispute.

Also Read: Different nations, same motherly emotions: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's mothers express same emotions on opposition's victory

During the post-match photo session, Chopra noticed Nadeem was missing his country's flag. The Indian star called on the Pakistani athlete to pose with him with the Indian tri-colour and he graciously accepted the offer. Taking to X:

That Heartwarming moment when Neeraj Chopra invited Arshad Nadeem for a picture as he realised hat Arshad was missing his nation's flag at the moment. The two athletes, who had been fierce competitors on the field, posed together with the Indian flag.#ArshadNadeem #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/qOjdTJ782e — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) August 7, 2024

In the Paris Olympics 2024, javelin throw event, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal by pushing down India's reigning gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to break the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and clinched a gold medal. On the other hand, the Indian star managed to register 89.45m in his second attempt following which he clinched a silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most decorated Indian athletes as he has won gold medals at every tournament such as the Olympics, World Championships, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

With Arshad Nadeem's victory, this is Pakistan's first individual gold at a Summer Games. With this gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, Nadeem has already achieved a lot by getting the Pakistani people to closely follow his feats instead of cricket. The star Pakistan athlete also shattered the previous Olympic record of 90.57m with his iconic effort at the Paris Olympics 2024.

So far, India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 has gone up to five with four bronze medals and one silver medal.