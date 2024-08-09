Different nations, same motherly emotions: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's mothers express same emotions on opposition's victory

The mothers of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra expressed the same motherly emotions on both athletes' achievements in the Paris Olympics 2024

India's Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (Pic: AFP)

In the Paris Olympics 2024, javelin throw event, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal by pushing down India's reigning gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Nadeem sent the spear to 92.97m in a jaw-dropping performance to break the previous Olympic record of 90.57m and clinched a gold medal. On the other hand, the Indian star managed to register 89.45m in his second attempt following which he clinched a silver medal.

Despite being from nations which share a huge sporting history, both mothers shared similar emotions towards their son's opposition.

Post-match when Arshad Nadeem's mother Razhia Parveen was asked about India's Neeraj Chopra winning the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, she said, "He is my son's friend and brother. Winning and losing is our destiny. Even he is my son. I'll pray to Allah that even he wins a medal."

Similarly, Neeraj Chopra's mother shared the same thoughts when talking about Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. "We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj Devi said.

The spirit showcased by both mothers shows us that sports is beyond the boundaries and unites people across the globe.

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most decorated Indian athletes as he has won gold medals at every tournament such as the Olympics, World Championships, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

With Arshad Nadeem's victory, this is Pakistan's first individual gold at a Summer Games. After the victory, his father Muhammad Ashraf opened up about his struggles. "People have no idea how Arshad got to this place today. How his fellow villagers and relatives used to donate money so that he could travel to other cities for his training and events in his early days" said Nadeem's father.

So far India's medal tally in Paris Olympics 2024 has gone up to five with four bronze medals and one silver medal. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal to award her a silver medal is underway in Paris and the decision will be made before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024.