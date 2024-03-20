Two-times grand slam champion Sabalenka of Belarus is scheduled to take part in the Miami Open later this week

Tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov (left)

Listen to this article Sabalenka boyfriend’s death is ‘apparent suicide’ x 00:00

The death of former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is being treated as an “apparent suicide,” Miami-Dade Police said on Tuesday. Police spokesman Argemis Colome said in an email that on Monday at 12:39 am (0439 GMT) police “were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.”

Also Read: F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French football club Versailles

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected,” he added. Two-times grand slam champion Sabalenka of Belarus is scheduled to take part in the Miami Open later this week.

There was no immediate indication of whether the 25-year-old, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and retained her Melbourne title earlier this year, will continue with her schedule or withdraw from the tournament. Koltsov’s death had earlier been confirmed by the Belarusian hockey federation on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever