F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French football club Versailles
F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French football club Versailles

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

“I’m delighted to be joining FC Versailles because I’ve always wanted to get involved in professional football,” said Gasly, who drives for Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is venturing into football. Not as a player, but as an investor in Versailles, a club from the Paris suburb playing in the French third division. “I’m delighted to be joining FC Versailles because I’ve always wanted to get involved in professional football,” said Gasly, who drives for Alpine.


“This is the start of a wonderful story. Go Versailles!” The Frenchman will join the club as joint shareholder, alongside Alexandre Mulliez—the grandson of the founder of Auchan multinational retail group—and his partner Fabien Lazare. The club did not reveal the percentage of Gasly’s shareholding. Mulliez took over the financially stricken club last year. 


sports news formula one
