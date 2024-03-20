Real complain to prosecutors, federation after more fans abuse Vinicius Junior

Madrid called the match report by referee Juan Martinez Munuera “negligent.”

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid filed a new complaint with Spanish state prosecutors on Monday following reports of more hate chants aimed at Vinicius Junior in the Spanish league.

The club also filed a complaint with the Spanish Football Federation disciplinary committee against the referee of Saturday’s match at Osasuna for not including in his match report the alleged “Die, Vinicius” chants by local fans at El Sadar Stadium. Madrid called the match report by referee Juan Martinez Munuera “negligent.”

“The official omitted, in voluntary and deliberate fashion, the insults and humiliating chants directed towards our player on a repeated basis, despite his attention being drawn to them continually by our players as they were happening,” Real said in a statement.

