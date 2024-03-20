‘Won’t recruit Jude, Kylian’

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe says his focus is not on spending a fortune to sign big names like Bellingham and Mbappe, but on building future greats

Jude Bellingham. Pics/Getty Images

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has revealed he will not target marquee stars like Jude Bellingham as he bids to revive his club’s fortunes. Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations at United following his recent GBP1 billion ($1.2 billion) purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League side.

With United struggling in Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager, British billionaire Ratcliffe had been expected to make big-money signings in the close-season. United have not won the Premier League since 2013 and currently sit in sixth place, although they are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Liverpool on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe

Appearing as a guest on Geraint Thomas’ Cycling Club podcast, the 71-year-old was asked whether he would try to sign England midfielder Bellingham from Real Madrid. “He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players,” Ratcliffe said.

‘Right recruitment is vital’

“They have done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club. And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.” Later in the podcast, Ratcliffe was given a choice of signing France forward Kylian Mbappe for United or cyclist Tadej Pogacar for his INEOS team.

Can’t buy success

“I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success,” he said. Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season. But even if he was available, the superstar doesn’t fit the bill for Ratcliffe. “It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane,” he said.

