Red Bull’s female employee lodges complaint against Horner with FIA

The female Red Bull employee at the centre of allegations against Christian Horner has lodged an official complaint to Formula 1’s governing body the FIA, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Red Bull’s embattled team principal have overshadowed the opening weeks of the 2024 F1 season. Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation carried out by Red Bull’s parent company last month. However, the saga has not ended there as an anonymous email was sent to Formula One staff and media the next day containing alleged messages from Horner to a female member of the team.

Red Bull then suspended the employee at the centre of the allegations. However, she has now appealed that suspension with Red Bull GmbH.

