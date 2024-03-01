Boss Horner’s honour at stake!

Under-pressure Red Bull team principal prefers to stay mum over leak of alleged messages between him and female staff; says he remains focused on start of season

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen during practice for the season-opening Bahrain GP at the Sakhir circuit yesterday

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was under renewed pressure on Friday after private messages allegedly between him and a female staff member were leaked to Formula One officials and journalists. Horner, 50, was cleared by the team on Wednesday after an internal investigation into his behaviour towards a female colleague and has vehemently denied the accusations against him.

On Thursday, a file of messages and pictures was emailed to leading figures in Formula One and dozens of international news organisations, including AFP, from an anonymous source. It is not known if the contents of the file, which cannot be revealed for legal reasons, formed part of the accusations against him.

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner during the third practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday. Pics/AFP

Horner, who was on Friday supervising Red Bull’s cars in qualifying for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place on Saturday, said: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

Fair investigation

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.” Red Bull’s parent company suggested the team believed the email of allegations sent on Thursday amounted to a private matter. “This is a private matter between Mr Horner and another and it would be inappropriate for Red Bull to comment on this,” a spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH said.

Wife Geri extends support

Horner is believed to have been supported during the investigation by his wife, Geri, a member of the Spice Girls pop group.

