Red Bull boss Christian Horner quashes claims of disunity after Max Verstappen leads Sergio Perez home for one-two at the Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull’s team consultant Dr Helmut Marko (left), race winner Max Verstappen, boss Christian Horner and second-placed Sergio Perez (right) celebrate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner rejected all suggestions of disunity within his world champions on Saturday after Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez home in a resounding one-two at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Responding to questions following another day of claims and counter-claims for the troubled champions, Horner said everyone in the organisation, made up of 1,400 people, played a role in their successes.

But he avoided giving full comments on the latest spats which had suggested senior adviser Helmut Marko faced possible suspension before a pre-race meeting at the circuit after which he made clear he was staying.

‘Nobody is bigger than team’

Three-time world champion Verstappen said on Friday that he would consider leaving Red Bull if they parted company with his long-time mentor Marko. “Obviously a lot is made of this stuff,” said Horner when it was put to him that there was an internal power struggle for control of the team. “We are one team and nobody is bigger than the team. This team comprises across different entities over 1,400 people. Everyone has a role to play and that is from the very bottom to the very top.

Focus on track

“Without them performing, you don’t achieve performances like this. Unfortunately there has been a lot of speculation this weekend, but our focus has been very much on the track.”

Marko’s future was the subject of speculation on Friday following reports that suggested the 80-year-old Austrian may have been the source of leaks to news media over complaints by a female team member about the conduct of Horner. On Marko’s role and influence, Horner said: “Helmut Marko is a consultant to Red Bull GmbH and not the team. Max is a valuable member of this team and a wonderful driver. We are a team—and no single individual is bigger than the team.”

Clearly seeking to regain some control of the narrative after weeks of negative publicity—often focussed on allegations he subjected a female collegaue to “inappropriate behaviour”—Horner said he was aware of the rumoured divisions.

