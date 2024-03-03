Breaking News
‘Red Bull will explode if Horner stays’

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode,” said Verstappen

Max Verstappen and his dad Jos at the Bahrain International Circuit recently. Pic/Getty Images

Jos Verstappen, the father of three-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, has claimed that the Red Bull team will “explode” if team boss Christian Horner, recently cleared of charges of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female employee, remains in his job. 


“There is tension here while he [Horner] remains in position,” the former Dutch Formula One driver told the British newspaper Daily Mail in Sakhir, a few hours after his son’s triumph at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.


“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode,” said Verstappen. “He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.” 

Verstappen started on pole position and was never seriously challenged on his way to a commanding one-two win for Red Bull ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. Carlos Sainz Jr was third for Ferrari after fighting hard with teammate Charles Leclerc. Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Horner had been cleared of alleged inappropriate behaviour following an internal investigation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

