De Minaur beats Rudd to win consecutive titles in Mexico
De Minaur beats Rudd to win consecutive titles in Mexico

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Acapulco (Mexico)
AP , PTI |

The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12

Australia’s Alex De Minaur celebrates with the trophy in Acapulco on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Alex De Minaur beat Casper Rudd 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to-back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012.


The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Centurion Thakur wants bigger gaps between first-class games


The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive matches in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streak in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year.

“Acapulco is becoming like a second home. I thought that it was impossible to get feel better after what happened last year, but I came back a year later to defend the title and it has been true pleasure,” De Minaur said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

