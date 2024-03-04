The schedule is becoming tighter. I think if the boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country,” Thakur remarked

An ecstatic Shardul Thakur celebrates after scoring his century against Tamil Nadu at MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Centurion Thakur wants bigger gaps between first-class games x 00:00

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who smashed 109 for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu (TN) in the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Sunday, urged the authorities to have a longer gap between first-class games.

Extremely tough

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakur, 32, reckoned that just a three-day gap between each first-class game affects a cricketer’s workload and recovery period. “It’s difficult because we are playing first-class games with a gap of just three days. That has never happened in the Ranji Trophy season. I remember the first three games having a three-day gap. Then, four days and for knockouts, there was a five-day break. This year we have seen that all the games are played with a three-day gap. It is extremely tough on domestic players to expect them to play 10 games in a row with just three days gap if the team make it to the final. I think next year they [BCCI] will have to re-look and give us more break [days],” said Thakur, who is playing his fourth Ranji game of the season.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mantri's 126 helps MP post 252 in first essay vs Vidarbha

Thakur predicts injury worries

Thakur brought up frequent injuries too. “When nine teams were in the group, one team would get a break in the round robin system. Now with only eight teams in a group, everyone plays each other. So, that break has gone now. The schedule is becoming tighter. I think if the boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country,” Thakur remarked.

Meanwhile, TN skipper Sai Kishore echoed Thakur’s sentiments. “A few players feel the same thing. Fast bowlers are extra tired. For me, I don’t train much because of the three-day [gap] thing. I bowl directly match-to-match so the load on my body is fine. I don’t strain myself in pre-match training. I am managing myself that way, but it could be harder for the fast bowlers,” said the left-arm spinner.