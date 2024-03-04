Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Centurion Thakur wants bigger gaps between first class games
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ranji Trophy: Centurion Thakur wants bigger gaps between first-class games

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

The schedule is becoming tighter. I think if the boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country,” Thakur remarked

Ranji Trophy: Centurion Thakur wants bigger gaps between first-class games

An ecstatic Shardul Thakur celebrates after scoring his century against Tamil Nadu at MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy: Centurion Thakur wants bigger gaps between first-class games
x
00:00

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who smashed 109 for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu (TN) in the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Sunday, urged the authorities to have a longer gap between first-class games.


Extremely tough


Thakur, 32, reckoned that just a three-day gap between each first-class game affects a cricketer’s workload and recovery period. “It’s difficult because we are playing first-class games with a gap of just three days. That has never happened in the Ranji Trophy season. I remember the first three games having a three-day gap. Then, four days and for knockouts, there was a five-day break. This year we have seen that all the games are played with a three-day gap. It is extremely tough on domestic players to expect them to play 10 games in a row with just three days gap if the team make it to the final. I think next year they [BCCI] will have to re-look and give us more break [days],” said Thakur, who is playing his fourth Ranji game of the season.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mantri's 126 helps MP post 252 in first essay vs Vidarbha

Thakur predicts injury worries 

Thakur brought up frequent injuries too. “When nine teams were in the group, one team would get a break in the round robin system. Now with only eight teams in a group, everyone plays each other. So, that break has gone now. The schedule is becoming tighter. I think if the boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country,” Thakur remarked. 

Meanwhile, TN skipper Sai Kishore echoed Thakur’s sentiments. “A few players feel the same thing. Fast bowlers are extra tired. For me, I don’t train much because of the three-day [gap] thing. I bowl directly match-to-match so the load on my body is fine. I don’t strain myself in pre-match training. I am managing myself that way, but it could be harder for the fast bowlers,” said the left-arm spinner.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shardul thakur ranji trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK