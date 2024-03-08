The woman’s complaint plunged the 50-year-old’s future as head of one of the most successful teams in Formula One history into serious doubt

Christian Horner

Listen to this article Red Bull suspends female accuser x 00:00

Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, a source close to the investigation into the matter confirmed to AFP on Thursday.

The allegations sparked an internal inquiry which last week cleared Horner of any wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s complaint plunged the 50-year-old’s future as head of one of the most successful teams in Formula One history into serious doubt.

Also Read: That’s really bad!

But having always categorically denied the allegations and then being cleared, he was at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend with his wife, Geri Halliwell, a member of the Spice Girls pop group.

His position came under renewed scrutiny when the day after the verdict an anonymous email containing private messages allegedly between Horner and the female staff member were leaked to F1 officials and journalists.

On Thursday, after her suspension, Red Bull refused to discuss the latest twist in the saga that has dominated the build up the new season. “Red Bull cannot

make any comment about the individual situation of an employee of the company,” the team’s spokesperson said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever