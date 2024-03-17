Breaking News
Alcaraz sets up final clash with Medvedev
Alcaraz sets up final clash with Medvedev

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
AFP |

Medvedev also had to fight back in a 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory over 17th-ranked American Tommy Paul. In the final he’ll be out to thwart Alcaraz’s bid to become the first repeat Indian Wells ATP champion since Novak Djokovic won three straight titles from 2014-2016

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz handed Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner his first defeat of 2024 on Saturday to set up an Indian Wells final against Daniil Medvedev.  Alcaraz’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory ended Sinner’s 19-match winning streak, including a 16-0 start to the year, and ensures Alcaraz will remain No. 2 in the world rankings next week.


“To be able to end something like this, it’s incredible for me,” Spain’s Alcaraz said of busting the Italian’s streak. Sunday’s final against fourth-seeded Russian Medvedev is a repeat of last year’s championship decider. 


Medvedev also had to fight back in a 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory over 17th-ranked American Tommy Paul. In the final he’ll be out to thwart Alcaraz’s bid to become the first repeat Indian Wells ATP champion since Novak Djokovic won three straight titles from 2014-2016.

Alcaraz and Sinner’s semi-final was disrupted by a three-hour rain delay at 2-1 in the first set but proved worth the wait as the 20-something stars put on a show. “Matches with Jannik are always special,” Alcaraz said. “We know we have to play at our highest level to win. We have to put magic on the court, unbelievable points and for the crowd it is also wonderful.” 

