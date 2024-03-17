Gulveer shatters 16-year national record in 10000m

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds

Gulveer Singh

Asian Games bronze medallist athlete Gulveer Singh shattered a 16-year-old national record in the men’s 10000m to finish second in his heat at The Ten in San Juan Capistrano in California.


The 25-year-old clocked 27.41.81 on Saturday to better the earlier national mark of 28:02.89 by over 20 seconds that stood in Surendra Singh’s name since 2008.


Also Read: Archer Deepika tops trials for World Cup, Oly


However, Gulveer’s effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

The other Indian in the heat, Kartik Kumar finished ninth in the race with a timing of 28:01.90, which was also better than Surendra’s earlier national record. Avinash Sable, who was competing in the same event, did not finish (DNF) his heat, pulling out of the race in the 15th lap at the 6000m mark.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update
