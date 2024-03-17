The three-time Olympian, who marked her return by winning two gold medals at the Baghdad Asia Cup in February, made the cut along with Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari in the four-member squad

Deepika Kumari. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Archer Deepika tops trials for World Cup, Oly x 00:00

Former World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari, who missed the entire season last year after becoming mother in December 2022, topped the selection trials for the upcoming World Cups and Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Also Read: Bayern’s Kane returns to England for treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time Olympian, who marked her return by winning two gold medals at the Baghdad Asia Cup in February, made the cut along with Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari in the four-member squad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever