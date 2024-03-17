Breaking News
Archer Deepika tops trials for World Cup, Oly

18 March,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Sonipat
PTI |

The three-time Olympian, who marked her return by winning two gold medals at the Baghdad Asia Cup in February, made the cut along with Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari in the four-member squad

Deepika Kumari. Pic/AFP

Former World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari, who missed the entire season last year after becoming mother in December 2022, topped the selection trials for the upcoming World Cups and Paris Olympics here on Sunday.


The three-time Olympian, who marked her return by winning two gold medals at the Baghdad Asia Cup in February, made the cut along with Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari in the four-member squad.


