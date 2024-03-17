Breaking News
Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open
Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Miama
AFP

The Serbian, 36, said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons. “Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year,” Djokovic announced on X

Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP

Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s ATP-WTA Miami Open on Saturday in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells. 


The Serbian, 36, said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons. “Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year,” Djokovic announced on X.


