Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s ATP-WTA Miami Open on Saturday in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells.

The Serbian, 36, said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons. “Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year,” Djokovic announced on X.

