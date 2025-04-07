A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital in Latur district to the local airport to facilitate his urgent transfer to Mumbai, the officials said

The Commissioner of Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, Babasaheb Manohare, was airlifted to Mumbai on Monday morning for advanced medical treatment following an alleged suicide attempt, the officials said, reported the PTI.

A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital in Latur district to the local airport to facilitate his urgent transfer to Mumbai, they said.

According to the PTI, Manohare allegedly shot himself in the head with a gun late on Saturday night at his residence on Barshi Road. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm, after which he was immediately rushed to Sahyadri Hospital in a critical condition.

An emergency surgical procedure was carried out overnight to stabilise him.

Dr Hanumant Kinikar, director of Sahyadri Hospital, informed that the bullet had pierced through the right side of Manohare’s skull, leading to significant internal bleeding. He stated that while the civic chief’s condition remains serious, he has shown some positive signs in response to initial treatment. “We managed to control the bleeding and stabilise the patient before transferring him to Mumbai,” Dr Kinikar added.

Manohare has now been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he will undergo further treatment and neurorehabilitation.

The decision to transfer him was made to ensure early intervention at a specialised facility.

Manohare had spent Saturday evening with his family in a seemingly normal manner. Family members said he had dinner and spoke with everyone at home before retiring to his room. Moments later, a gunshot was heard. Upon rushing to his room, they found him injured and called for immediate medical help, according to the PTI.

Manohare took charge as Latur civic chief on October 20, 2022. He recently presented the municipal corporation's annual budget on March 27, an official stated.

18-year-old ends life after fight with girlfriend in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a quarrel with his girlfriend, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Amrut Nagar in the Mumbra area on Friday.

The man was speaking to his girlfriend on a mobile phone when they both had a fight. He then allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Mumbra police station said, reported PTI.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)