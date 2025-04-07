If an incident happens with Ramji Lal Suman (SP MP) or any SP leader, the CM himself would be responsible for it, Akhilesh said

Akhilesh Yadav slammed UP govt saying they have hidden underground army that insults people. File pic

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the UP government, claiming that they have formed a hidden "underground army" which is insulting people, the ANI reported.



"If an incident happens with Ramji Lal Suman (SP MP) or any SP leader, the CM himself would be responsible for it. Because CM himself has given his blessings to that organisation, all the people that you can see there...we should not speak of caste, but we can see a caste connection here...CM himself is encouraging all of this. There used to be troopers during Hitler's era. Similarly, they have prepared a hidden underground army which is insulting people from time to time," Akhilesh Yadav said, as per the PTI.



Meanwhile, BSP leaders Daddu Prasad and Salauddin officially joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Daddu, a three-time legislator served as Rural Development Minister in the UP government from 2007 to 2012.



Earlier in the day, the SP Chief slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming that it had neglected the state's farmers.



"The fact that the 'tomato farmers' in UP are not even able to recover their costs shows how much the BJP government neglects agriculture. In fact, the BJP does not promote production but the act of buying and selling anything so that money can be earned in between. The BJP's thinking is of middlemen in everything, be it the economy or politics. The BJP wants to give away the land and business of farmers to capitalists on a large scale so that huge donations can be collected directly from them," he said in a post on X.



"The proof of this was those black laws, which the BJP government brought due to its wrong intentions but could not implement due to the awareness and unity of the farmers. That is why the BJP government constantly discourages farming. Due to its wrong policies, the BJP has given rise to the problem of stray animals, due to which the crops are eaten by stray animals, the farmers get frustrated with farming and leave farming and the lands are captured by BJP capitalists. Condemnable! Today's farmers say they don't want BJP, " he added.



On April 5, the SP chief criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of widespread land-grabbing in Uttar Pradesh and labeling it the "biggest land mafia" in the country. His comments were made amid intense political discourse over land ownership and the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill.



"The biggest land mafia party is the BJP. No one has grabbed more land than the BJP. Just check the registries of Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Here, government land, ponds, and many other things have been snatched in various ways," he said.



He referred to an incident in Gorakhpur and added, "In Gorakhpur today, bullets were fired over land... The Supreme Court and High Court have called the bulldozer inhumane countless times. The most land mafia activities have happened in Gorakhpur and Ayodhya."

