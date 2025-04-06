Breaking News
Updated on: 06 April,2025 10:13 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident occurred at the office of former BJP corporator Raju Mahadik in the Ambernath (East) area on Saturday night. According to an officer, a group of 10-12 people forcibly entered the office wielding swords around 10.40 pm

The police said the attackers have been identified. Representational pic

A group of people allegedly vandalised the office of a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Thane district and assaulted a person, police said on Sunday.


According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred at the office of former BJP corporator Raju Mahadik in the Ambernath (East) area on Saturday night.


A group of 10-12 people, allegedly led by a man named Ashutosh Karale alias Dakya, 23, and Gaani Rafiq Sheikh, 25, forcibly entered the office wielding swords around 10.40 pm, stated an officer.


The group reportedly vandalised the premises and assaulted Krishna Gupta, 22, an employee at the office, the police officer added. The entire attack was captured on CCTV cameras, PTI reported.

Based on Gupta's complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the attackers have been identified, said Senior Inspector Ramesh Patil of Shivajinagar Police Station.

"The motive behind the attack seems to stem from a longstanding personal dispute between the BJP leader and the accused," he noted.

A probe is currently underway, with teams formed to track down the absconding suspects, PTI reported.

BJP leader claims party will achieve ‘Shat Pratishat’ status in Thane

In remarks that may raise tensions with the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a BJP leader on Sunday claimed that the party is rapidly moving towards achieving a "shat pratishat (100 per cent)" BJP status in Thane.

Thane, the home turf of Shinde, is a key stronghold for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, PTI reported.

Sanjay Waghule, Thane City district BJP president, stated that several workers from Shiv Sena, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) joined the BJP on Sunday, coinciding with the party's 45th Foundation Day.

"The BJP is rapidly moving towards achieving 'shat pratishat BJP' (100% BJP) status in Thane. We have already enrolled over 84,000 primary members in Thane alone," Waghule said, adding that the BJP is expanding its regional presence.

MLA Sanjay Kelkar claimed that more than 1.5 crore members have joined the BJP across Maharashtra, with over 1.5 lakh coming from Thane district alone.

MLC Niranjan Davkhare highlighted the symbolic importance of welcoming new members to the BJP on Ram Navami, noting that the occasion had added spiritual and cultural significance.

"It is a positive sign that people are showing trust in BJP's vision and leadership, especially on such an auspicious day," Davkhare remarked.

(With PTI inputs)

