Mumbai fourth with win over Chennaiyin

Mumbai’s Nikolaos Karelis (right) after his goal v Chennaiyin on Saturday. Pic/Mumbai City FC

Nikolaos Karelis’ early strike earned Mumbai City FC a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking their fourth consecutive clean sheet in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

With this victory, the home team moved from the seventh place to the fourth spot in the points table, accumulating 20 points from 12 games with five victories. This match also marked the third straight away game where the Marina Machans were unable to find the back of the net.

Karelis capitalised on a loose ball in the eighth minute after Yoell van Nieff’s shot was partially deflected, calmly slotting it into the bottom right corner.

Just before the 20th minute mark, Lukas Brambilla tried to pull one back for the Marina Machans, interlinking with Kiyan Nassiri. Brambilla’s shot was saved by Mumbai City FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

