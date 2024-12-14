Breaking News
Mohammedan SC eye season's first win at home v Mumbai City

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

This is the first time the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will host a ISL 2024-25 clash between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC

Mohammedan SC eye season’s first win at home v Mumbai City

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mohammedan SC will look to earn their first win at home this season as Mumbai City FC focus on maintaining their good record in the city when the two teams face off in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.


This is the first time the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will host a ISL 2024-25 clash between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC.


Also Read: No decision on Sinner doping case before new year: WADA


The Islanders come into this contest on a strong run of form when facing new opponents in the league, having won their last four such matches and having lost only one game in Kolkata in nine outings.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC are still searching for their first home victory this season, having fallen short of winning any of their five home fixtures. Their inability to keep a clean sheet in their own backyard has also hampered their prospects.

