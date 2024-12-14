Punjab FC will travel to Kolkata for their next fixture on December 17 against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article ISL: Jamshedpur FC edge past Punjab FC in a tight contest x 00:00

Javier Siverio’s double strike ensured Jamshedpur FC edge past Punjab FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Friday. Pulga Vidal scored for Punjab, who slipped to fifth place in the table with 18 points while Jamshedpur climbed to sixth with the same number of points from 10 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab suffered an early jolt as Filip Mrzljak had to be replaced by Asmir Suljic after getting injured. The Red Miners stuck to their game plan of launching long balls into Punjab’s half and troubling the defence with their set pieces. Stephen Eze’s and Javier Siverio’s attempts were blocked by the defence after Jamshedpur kept winning the second ball from long throw-ins by the fullbacks.

The home side eventually took the lead in the dying seconds of the first half through a similar play. Eze flicked a throw in ahead of the onrushing goalkeeper Muheet Shabir which was met by Javi Hernandez who diverted it onto the path of Siverio. The Spaniard calmly finished it past the crowd of defenders to give his team the lead.

Also Read: ISL: Mohun Bagan SG move to the top of the table with 2-0 win over NorthEast

The best chances of the first half did come for the Shers earlier. Nihal Sudeesh found Pulga Vidal with a fine low cross at the end of a good run down the left wing but the forward skied his shot above the crossbar. Luka Majcen hit the post just before injury time with a header from a cross by Vidal down the left wing.

Punjab FC levelled the scores in the very first minute of the second half. Asmir Suljic released Luka Majcen inside the box and the Slovenian found Pulga Vidal unmarked at the far post. The Argentinian had no trouble in slotting the ball inside the net for his third goal of the season.

Javi Hernandez forced a save out of Muheet with a volley from the edge of the box which was the closest both teams came to scoring. Punjab played high up the pitch winning the battle in the midfield and keeping possession of the ball but chances were hard to come by. Albino Gomes made back-to-back saves from Leon Augustine and a free kick from Pulga Vidal to keep the scores level.

Jamshedpur struck the decisive goal six minutes from time again through Javier Siverio. Nikhil Barla put in a perfect cross between the two Punjab centre-backs, which was met with conviction by Siverio who headed it past the outstretched hands of Muheet. The Red Miners saw off the rest of the game to clinch all three points as Punjab suffered their third loss of the season away from home.

Punjab FC will travel to Kolkata for their next fixture on December 17 against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever