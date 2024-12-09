Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half gave the Mariners all three points. With this win, they also went top of the table with 23 points

Players of North East United FC (in red) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vie for the ball during their ISL football match, in Guwahati. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ISL: Mohun Bagan SG move to the top of the table with 2-0 win over NorthEast x 00:00

Mohun Bagan Super Giant extended their positive form with a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half gave the Mariners all three points. With this win, they also went top of the table with 23 points.

The game had a lot of intensity right from the kickoff whistle with the visitors taking the initiative. The first real chance of the match came Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s way when Liston Colaco struck the post in the 10th minute after beating a couple of defenders on his way before pulling the trigger. Nine minutes later, it was NorthEast United FC’s turn to attack as Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s brilliant cross from the left flank found Nestor Albiach in the box. The Spaniard controlled the ball before unleashing a vicious effort on goal but Vishal Kaith came up with a fantastic save to deny the Highlanders an early lead.

A minute later, Dimitrios Petratos found Liston in the box with a swerving cross. Despite beating his marker, the winger’s eventual contact with the ball was too tame to challenge Gurmeet Singh in goal. Right at the stroke of halftime, Petratos almost got the lead for the Mariners with a long-range effort but Gurmeet parried the ball away brilliantly as both teams finished the first period on level terms.

Also Read: Durand Cup derby called off as protests erupt over doctor's rape and murder

The opening goal came in the 65th minute when Manvir Singh made a beautiful cut in from the right flank before nestling the ball into the top left corner before the Highlanders’ backline including Gurmeet could even react. The goal almost came against the run of play where the hosts were looking like the better team, especially in the second half.

The goal saw a massive shift in momentum for the visitors as they held more possession and started creating some chances. In the 71st minute, their sustained pressure paid dividends when Liston lost his marker with a fine cut-in before curling it past Gurmeet on the far post to double the lead for the Mariners.

In the 87th minute, Greg Stewart and Deepak Tangri came on as Molina was looking to close out the game. The Highlanders created a few chances in the final few minutes but the visitors held their lines exceptionally to register their sixth clean sheet of the ongoing season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever