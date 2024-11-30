Mehtab’s strike secures Mumbai City’s 1-0 victory over Hyderabad

Mumbai City FC’s celebrations were short lived as their midfield maestro Toral limped off the field making way for Brandon Fernandes

Mehtab Singh celebrates his goal on Saturday. Pic/Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC defeated Hyderabad FC by 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday.

The Islanders returned to winning ways at home courtesy of a solitary goal from Mehtab Singh as Petr Kratky’s men put the preceding defeat against Punjab FC behind by securing their third win of the ongoing season. With his assist, Chhangte became Mumbai City FC’s outright highest goal contributor in ISL (36 - 21 goals and 15 assists), leaving behind Bipin Singh.

The hosts started the game with extra motivation, troubling the Hyderabad FC penalty area with crosses and penetrations. The game’s first chance fell to Lallianzuala Chhangte, who dropped his shoulder and lost his marker Parag Shrivas in the box before testing Lalbiakhlua Jongte with a vicious left-footed effort. However, the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper was alert to the danger as he parried the effort to safety.

The Islanders finally broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Mehtab Singh, who is ever dangerous from set-pieces made an exceptional movement to head home a corner delivered by Chhangte. Mehtab lost his marker brilliantly with his intricate movement and came up with a powerful header to beat Jongte in goal.

Mumbai City FC’s celebrations were short lived as their midfield maestro Toral limped off the field making way for Brandon Fernandes.

The Spaniard was struggling with an ankle injury and despite his best efforts to play through the pain, Toral simply couldn’t continue. Therefore Petr Kratky decided to deploy Brandon in the absence of Yoell Van Nieff and Jeremy Manzorro on the bench.

