Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > No decision on Sinner doping case before new year WADA

No decision on Sinner doping case before new year: WADA

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Montreal
AFP |

Top

The Italian World No. 1 twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March but was exonerated and allowed to carry on playing

No decision on Sinner doping case before new year: WADA

Jannik Sinner

Listen to this article
No decision on Sinner doping case before new year: WADA
x
00:00

Tennis star Jannik Sinner’s doping case will not have a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the end of the year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) told AFP. 


Also Read: Gukesh used that ’Bridge!


“There will be nothing by the end of the year,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in an interview with AFP. 


The Italian World No. 1 twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March but was exonerated and allowed to carry on playing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK