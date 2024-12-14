No decision on Sinner doping case before new year: WADA

The Italian World No. 1 twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March but was exonerated and allowed to carry on playing

Jannik Sinner

Tennis star Jannik Sinner’s doping case will not have a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the end of the year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) told AFP.

“There will be nothing by the end of the year,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in an interview with AFP.

The Italian World No. 1 twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March but was exonerated and allowed to carry on playing.

