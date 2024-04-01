Tennis: Sinner downs Dimitrov to win title

Sinner’s third title of the season means he will move to a career-high second in the ATP world rankings on Monday ahead of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz

Italy’s Jannik Sinner with the Miami Open men’s trophy on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Italy’s Jannik Sinner won the ATP Miami Open Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sinner’s third title of the season means he will move to a career-high second in the ATP world rankings on Monday ahead of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner finishes the hard court season in electric form, having won 25 of his last 26 matches. He added the Miami title to his crowns this year at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Indoors after taking care of business in 72 minutes.

Sinner never looked in danger after he broke in the fifth game of the first set, facing just one break point in the entire match. “As this tournament went on, I felt better and better. Today’s performance was really good. I’m just proud of how I handled the situation,” Sinner said. “I started the season really, really well. I never thought [I would] start like this. Being number two is an amazing feeling.”

