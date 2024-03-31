Bulgarian Dimitrov made his third Masters 1000 series final after he beat fourth-seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov

Listen to this article Sinner stuns Medvedev to set up final with Dimitrov x 00:00

Italy’s Jannik Sinner destroyed defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in just 69 minutes on Friday to reach the final of the ATP Miami Open, where he will take on Grigor Dimitrov.

Bulgarian Dimitrov made his third Masters 1000 series final after he beat fourth-seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.

The win means Dimitrov will return to the Top 10 in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018, his 260 week wait is the third longest in the history of the rankings.

Sinner though will be the favourite against Dimitrov, after his display of power and skill at Hard Rock Stadium swept away Medvedev.

“I felt great on court today. Usually the more you go on in a tournament, the more comfortable you feel and I’m very happy about today’s performance. I think Daniil didn’t feel this well today. He made a lot of mistakes which he usually doesn’t make, so I just took the chance. I was expecting a really tough match,” Sinner said.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov said his improvised winner had shown his mentality. “I was not letting any balls pass through me...I just thought, OK, I’m seeing the ball, I am going to scramble for it. It was a dogfight on both ends, we really went at each other after that first set,” he said.

