Top-order blitz takes Lanka to 314-4 v B’desh

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Chittagong
AFP |

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 93 in Chittagong, while openers Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madushka (57) also helped power the innings

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Pic/AFP

A top-order batting blitz took Sri Lanka to 314-4 and left the tourists firmly in command on the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.


Kusal Mendis top-scored with 93 in Chittagong, while openers Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madushka (57) also helped power the innings. 


“Of course we are happy,” Karunaratne said.

