Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dimitrov knocks Alcaraz out in QF
<< Back to Elections 2024

Dimitrov knocks Alcaraz out in QF

Updated on: 30 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Alcaraz came into Miami on the back of his title in Indian Wells and with his sights set on the “Sunshine Double.”

Dimitrov knocks Alcaraz out in QF

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates his win over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in Florida on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Dimitrov knocks Alcaraz out in QF
x
00:00

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. Dimitrov, who played sparkling and energetic tennis to beat the Spanish top seed, will now face Germany’s Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.


Also Read: Man City’s Walker, Stones out of Arsenal clash


Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz


Germany’s Zverev held off rising Hungarian Fabian Marozsan to book his place in the semis with a 6-3, 7-5 win. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will play in the other semi-final—a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner in January. Alcaraz came into Miami on the back of his title in Indian Wells and with his sights set on the “Sunshine Double.”

Meanwhile, American Danielle Collins beat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the final. Collins, who will be playing in her first WTA 1000 series final at the age of 30, will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

carlos alcaraz germany sports news tennis news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK