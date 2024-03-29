Dimitrov knocks Alcaraz out in QF

Alcaraz came into Miami on the back of his title in Indian Wells and with his sights set on the “Sunshine Double.”

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates his win over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in Florida on Thursday. Pic/AFP

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. Dimitrov, who played sparkling and energetic tennis to beat the Spanish top seed, will now face Germany’s Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Germany’s Zverev held off rising Hungarian Fabian Marozsan to book his place in the semis with a 6-3, 7-5 win. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will play in the other semi-final—a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner in January. Alcaraz came into Miami on the back of his title in Indian Wells and with his sights set on the “Sunshine Double.”

Meanwhile, American Danielle Collins beat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the final. Collins, who will be playing in her first WTA 1000 series final at the age of 30, will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

