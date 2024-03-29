Breaking News
Sinner, defending champ Medvedev to clash in Miami Open semi-finals

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Meanwhile, American Danielle Collins powered into the semi-finals with an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over France’s Caroline Garcia on Wednesday

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev

World No. 3 Jannik Sinner will face defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Miami Open - a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner and last year’s Miami title match. 


Sinner moved into the last four in emphatic style on Wednesday, beating Czech Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 before Medvedev overcame a stern test against Chilean Nicolas Jarry before emerging with a 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) win. Meanwhile, American Danielle Collins powered into the semi-finals with an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over France’s Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.


