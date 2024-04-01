India’s Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 95

Currently, Nagal is preparing for Grand Prix Hassan II, an ATP 250 event in Marrakesh, Morocco

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved a career-high ranking of 95 in the ATP singles chart, following impressive results in recent times.

His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.

Nagal made headlines in January after he made it to the main draw of the Australian Open and also became the first Indian to beat a seeded player (Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan) in the same before bowing out in the second round after losing to Shang Juncheng of China.

Currently, Nagal is preparing for Grand Prix Hassan II, an ATP 250 event in Marrakesh, Morocco.

