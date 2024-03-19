Breaking News
Sumit Nagal makes winning debut at Miami
Sumit Nagal makes winning debut at Miami

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Nagal, who had broken into the world’s top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face Coleman Wong next.

Sumit Nagal makes winning debut at Miami

Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start on his debut at the Miami Open here.


Also Read: ‘I choose curreny over legacy’


The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3), 6-2 on Monday.


Nagal, who had broken into the world’s top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face Coleman Wong next.

Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.

