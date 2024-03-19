Sumit Nagal makes winning debut at Miami

Nagal, who had broken into the world’s top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face Coleman Wong next.

Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start on his debut at the Miami Open here.

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3), 6-2 on Monday.

Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.

