‘I choose curreny over legacy’

USA’s undefeated billion-dollar boxer Floyd Mayweather lives by his nickname ‘Money’ for a reason; reveals on his trip to Mumbai that the millions help raise his family and give back to underprivileged sections of the world

American boxing champ Floyd Mayweather at a city hotel on Monday. Pic/Rane Ashish

America’s multiple-time world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, 47, no longer smashes opponents in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight categories he dominated before retiring. But spend five minutes with him and you get an idea of the kind of aggression he displayed that helped him remain undefeated in 50 professional fights for 21 years (1996 to 2017). He’s a couple of hours late for this interview, but does not hesitate to scream at his 20-plus entourage to maintain pin-drop silence before he speaks.

On a two-day maiden trip to Mumbai and India along with his business partner Jas Mathur to expand Limitless X, a brand related to elevating health consciousness, Mayweather spoke to mid-day about everything, ranging from his troubled childhood, his 1996 Atalanta Olympics bronze medal and his string of undefeated world championship titles. He even pleaded with the International Olympic Committee, who have put the sport of boxing on hold for the 2028 LA Olympics, not to deny young boxers their biggest global stage.

Edited excerpts from an interview.

>> On his troubled childhood

As a kid, I went through a lot. Everyone’s heard my story—about my mum being on drugs and my dad being shot. My dad was holding me when he got shot. We were seven of us living in one bedroom in New Jersey. Sometimes there was no heater, no hot water, but those challenges couldn’t stop me. I was destined to be where I am—champion, a billionaire. I’m going to continue to strive on this journey and push. My journey didn’t stop when I made my first million [dollars] or my first 100 million or my first billion. So, I will continue to walk that walk, and talk that talk.

>> On his boxing and life philosophy

I was an intelligent fighter. I was mainly a defensive fighter because the less you get hit, the more you’re able to last. That’s one of the first things my dad instilled in me—the less you’re hit, the longer you last. I’ve travelled the world and people have embraced me, so I look forward to giving back to people. Even the negative people are a driving force. So, the next time when you see me posting certain things on social media, it’s not to throw anything in anyone’s face. It’s to inspire and motivate people. They can think that if Floyd Mayweather did it—and he comes from nothing—then I can do it too.

>> On the 1996 Olympic bronze medal

I remember 1996 well. In fact, recently I was visiting Athens with my daughter. Athens is where the first-ever Olympics were held. So when we went there, there was this [victory podium] that had different levels—gold, silver and bronze. And I went and stood on the third level [bronze]. I didn’t stand on the first or second level because when I look back at my career, I’m happy I won that bronze medal. I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t get that bronze.

I believe everything happens for a reason. As a 19-year-old, my dreams did get crushed at the Olympics, but that’s amateur boxing. In amateur boxing, you can do 200 fights and be 100 [wins] and a 100 [losses] but it doesn’t mean anything. But in professional, it means everything as the record sticks with you and that’s where you’re feeding your family.

>> On his 15 world championship titles

My career record may say 15 world titles, but for a couple of fights, like when I beat Shane Mosley [2010 at Nevada], he was world champion and I didn’t receive the belt. So it could be 17 or 18 [world championship titles]. But while it’s important to win world titles, as I got older I look at things differently. I choose currency over legacy. So, if I’m just starting off in boxing and I’m told that you can win 10 world titles in your career, but make 10 million dollars or you can never win any titles and make 500 million, I’d rather make 500 million. That’s because with that money I can make smart investments for my kids and family. I may make a few mistakes along the way, but with that kind of money, you can afford to make a few mistakes and correct them. But with 10 million in America, once you pay your taxes, that 10 million is just five million.

>> On his Mumbai experience

I felt great energy in Mumbai. I visited a temple [Siddhivinayak]. I won’t say I’m of one particular religion, but I’m spiritual. And the people [at the temple] were so humble and respectful. Then, we went to this historic place the Gateway [of India] and took photos. It was a beautiful feeling and none of the fans were disrespectful. One thing I learnt about Mumbai is that though people may not have the best life, they are still happy and respectful. And they walk around with a smile.

>> On IOC putting boxing on hold at LA 2028

The Olympics first televised my skills and talent to the world. That’s where I was first seen in 1996. So, I ask the Olympic Committee, ‘please don’t do this to these young fighters. They should be able to display their skills and talent. This puts them in a position to become professionals, to feed their families. Boxing is very important at the Olympics.’

>> On being called TBE (The Best Ever), Money and Pretty Boy

I did what I did in my career. Only God can judge me. People can have their opinion, but at the end of the day, I know what it really is and I don’t have to say that. And about my nicknames, it doesn’t matter what you call me. You can call me anything, but just call me Great.