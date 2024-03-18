Bhanwala won gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix held simultaneously

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Akhil, Anish win gold; India bag six medals x 00:00

Paris Olympics quota winners Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal each as Indian shooters ended their Polish Grand Prix campaign with six medals.

Also Read: Violence after Turkish Super Lig match is absolutely unacceptable: Infantino

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheoran won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions Match 2 with a record score of 468.4. Bhanwala won gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix held simultaneously.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever