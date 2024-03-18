Akhil, Anish win gold; India bag six medals

Bhanwala won gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix held simultaneously
Paris Olympics quota winners Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal each as Indian shooters ended their Polish Grand Prix campaign with six medals.
Sheoran won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions Match 2 with a record score of 468.4. Bhanwala won gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix held simultaneously.
