Violence after Turkish Super Lig match is absolutely unacceptable: Infantino

Gianni Infantino. Pic/AFP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday condemned as “absolutely unacceptable” the attacks by Trabzonspor fans on Fenerbahce players following Sunday’s Super Lig match.

The attacks took place as fans invaded the pitch after the Fenerbahce players and coaching staff celebrated their 3-2 win in Trabzon.

Videos showed Belgian international Michy Batshuayi kicking a fan. The Turkish Interior Minister announced a dozen people had been arrested for the incidents on the pitch and five who incited violence via social media had also been taken in.

“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable,” Infantino said in a post on Instagram.

