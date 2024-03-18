Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Violence after Turkish Super Lig match is absolutely unacceptable Infantino
<< Back to Elections 2024

Violence after Turkish Super Lig match is absolutely unacceptable: Infantino

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Ankara
AFP |

Top

The attacks took place as fans invaded the pitch after the Fenerbahce players and coaching staff celebrated their 3-2 win in Trabzon

Violence after Turkish Super Lig match is absolutely unacceptable: Infantino

Gianni Infantino. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Violence after Turkish Super Lig match is absolutely unacceptable: Infantino
x
00:00

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday condemned as “absolutely unacceptable” the attacks by Trabzonspor fans on Fenerbahce players following Sunday’s Super Lig match.


The attacks took place as fans invaded the pitch after the Fenerbahce players and coaching staff celebrated their 3-2 win in Trabzon.


Also Read: Mbappe ’tricks as PSG rout Montpellier 6-2 to take 12-point lead


Videos showed Belgian international Michy Batshuayi kicking a fan. The Turkish Interior Minister announced a dozen people had been arrested for the incidents on the pitch and five who incited violence via social media had also been taken in. 

“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable,” Infantino said in a post on Instagram. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Gianni Infantino football sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK