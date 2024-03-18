Mbappe ’tricks as PSG rout Montpellier 6-2 to take 12-point lead

A late goal by Martin Satriano salvaged a point for Brest in a 1-1 draw against Lille but Eric Roy’s side will rue the dropped points

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Montpellier on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain routed Montpellier 6-2 to move 12 points clear of Brest at the top of the French league.

Mbappe struck in the 22nd minute before adding two more goals in the second half, the last of which was his 250th goal for PSG in all competitions since his arrival in August 2017. He is the leading scorer in the league this season with 24 goals.

Vitinha had opened the scoring. Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes also scored for PSG. It was the first league victory in four league games for PSG after draws with Reims, Monaco and Rennes.

With eight rounds of matches left, PSG have 59 points, Brest have 47 and Monaco 46.

Mbappe had returned to the starting line-up on Wednesday when he scored an early goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 3-1 to reach the French Cup semi-finals. He had started the previous two league games on the bench as part of coach Luis Enrique’s rotation policy, which most observers accept involves leaving out Mbappe to prepare for next season without him. He started on Sunday.

A late goal by Martin Satriano salvaged a point for Brest in a 1-1 draw against Lille but Eric Roy’s side will rue the dropped points.

Lille, who took the lead through Jonathan David’s strike in the 67th minute, leapfrogged Nice into fourth, four points behind Brest.

