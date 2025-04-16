Breaking News
Adivi Sesh, Sai Manjrekar-starrer Major to be screened in Japan by Indian Embassy

Updated on: 16 April,2025 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Nearly three years after its release, the Telugu film Major will be screened in Japan. The screening of the Adivi Sesh-starrer will be hosted by the Indian Embassy

Still from Major

Saiee M Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’ has attained a significant milestone! The critically acclaimed film is set to be screened in Japan soon. The Indian Embassy in Japan will hold a special screening, which will be available for the audience to experience with Japanese subtitles. ‘Major’ screening is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:50 pm, and will be available free of cost. However, it will require pre-registration.


Major heads to Japan


Adivi Sesh, who played the lead role of Indian braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the exciting announcement. 


Beyond marking a cinematic feat with screening in Japan, Saiee M Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh-starrer film also bridges the cultural gap and celebrates Indian cinema, transcending borders. For the Japanese audience, the film will be a bold storytelling about an Indian braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought valiantly and sacrificed his life to save the citizens during the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

About Major

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma. In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

And this biopic surely forged a very special bond with Sesh, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to Unnikrishnan's family. On the film's first anniversary Sesh had spent the day with Sandeep's family in Bangalore and penned a heartfelt note about the day as well as the film along with some beautiful pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Got my darshan with Amma & Uncle for the 1 year Anniversary of Major. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew. Major The Film is my most memorable film and I want to thank Mahesh sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!"

