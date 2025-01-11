Can Sinner, Sabalenka strike again?

Men’s World No. 1 Jannik eyes second successive singles title at Australian Open starting today, while Aryna, leader of the women’s rankings, is gunning for her third crown in a row; Alcaraz, Djokovic to collide in last eight

Jannik Sinner serves during a practice session in Melbourne on Saturday; (right) Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner will try to put a doping scandal behind him when he kicks off his Australian Open defence against Nicolas Jarry, while Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a hat-trick of titles starts on Sunday against Sloane Stephens.

The first Grand Slam of the year gets under way at Melbourne Park as a 15-day event for the second year running, aimed at cutting down on late-night finishes.

Italian World No. 1 Sinner is hot favourite after a breakthrough 2024 built on the back of his come-from-behind victory over Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final.

He has played Chile’s Jarry twice, winning their last clash in Beijing in September. He begins his defence under a cloud after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

Medvedev — who has made three of the last four Australian Open finals — is a potential semi-final opponent with the Russian opening his account against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej.

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev plays the men’s night match on Rod Laver Arena Sunday against France’s Lucas Pouille, with sixth seed Casper Ruud also in action. Zverev will be on court after Sabalenka, who kicks off her title defence against American former US Open winner Stephens.

The Belarusian top seed is looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to win three consecutive titles. Should she do so, Sabalenka will join a select group that also includes Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

Carlos Alcaraz and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic are on the other side of the draw, with the heavyweight duo on a last-eight collision course. Spain’s Alcaraz begins against in-form Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko.

Despite being 37 and coming off a mediocre season by his standards, few will be betting against Djokovic on the blue hardcourts where he has tasted his biggest successes. Gunning for an 11th title, he would surpass Margaret Court as the outright Slam leader on 25 should he win, with former rival Andy Murray now coaching him.

