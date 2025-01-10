Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > So many firsts last year

Updated on: 11 January,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Jannik Sinner says 2024 was a massive change for him; points to winning maiden Grand Slam, reaching No. 1 rank and triumphing at the ATP Finals

Italy’s Jannik Sinner practises at Melbourne Park ahead of the Australian Open yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is eyeing many more titles in 2025 after having a memorable 2024 season, which saw him reaching the world tennis summit and also winning multiple trophies.  


“It was a massive change. Many, many things have changed. Last year there were so many first times. Not only first time winning a Grand Slam, but also the year before, the first time of Davis Cup. Then after becoming World No. 1, then winning also the year-end [Nitto ATP] Finals. There are not so many first times left in our sport. Obviously, there are still two different Grand Slams that I’m still missing,” Sinner said.


Also Read: Magnanimity ought to have figured in Wankhede golden jubilee celebrations


The Italian star has emphasised the importance of constant improvement. During the offseason, he collaborated with his team on what he described as minor adjustments, believing that attention to small details could make a significant impact moving forward. “Of course, one part is very important for me, trying to mix up the game a little bit more, trying to move forward a little bit. That’s exactly what we were trying to do in the offseason. Service motion slightly different. Even if from outside you cannot see these changes, but as a player you realise it.

“I think tennis is an all-around game. Also, the physical part is very important. The mental part is very important. We made some changes, but let’s see this year how it goes,” he said.

Melbourne holds a special place in Sinner’s heart, as it marks the stage where he began to shine. Now 23, he aims to continue making his mark on the sport as he kicks off the new season. Sinner faces Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the Australian Open.

“It’s a very special, special place to be back. Many, many things have changed on and off the court. Very glad that these memories will always be in my mind for so, so many years. Let’s see what I can do this year. It’s a question that I think [none] of us can answer. But it’s good to be back here, and we’ll see what the tournament is going to say,” Sinner said.

2
No. of Grand Slams won by Sinner in 2024 — Aus Open and US Open

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

